Multan Sultans seal Qualifier spot with dominant win over Quetta Gladiators

Multan Sultans displayed a commanding performance, securing their place in the Qualifier with a commanding 79-run victory over Quetta Gladiators at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday night.

Batting first, Multan Sultans set a formidable target of 185-4, courtesy of impressive half-centuries by Mohammad Rizwan and Johnson Charles. The duo's solid partnership laid the foundation for a challenging total. Quetta Gladiators faced a daunting task in their chase, as Multan's bowling attack, led by David Willey and Usama Mir, proved to be too formidable. Willey and Mir's three-wicket hauls each dismantled Quetta's batting lineup, restricting them to a mere 106 runs.

The Sultans' innings began with a 16-run opening stand between Yasir Khan and Mohammad Rizwan. Despite an early setback, partnerships between Rizwan and Usman Khan, followed by Rizwan and Johnson Charles, propelled Multan to a commanding total. Rizwan's stellar knock of 69 runs off 47 balls, supported by Charles' aggressive batting, set the stage for Multan's imposing score.

In response, Quetta Gladiators faltered from the outset, losing wickets at regular intervals. David Willey's early breakthroughs, including the crucial dismissal of Jason Roy, set the tone for Multan's dominant bowling display. Despite brief resistance from Quetta's middle order, Multan's bowlers maintained relentless pressure, ultimately bundling out Quetta for a paltry 106 runs. With this emphatic victory, Multan Sultans have secured their spot in the Qualifier, joining Peshawar Zalmi in the next stage of the tournament.

SCORES IN BRIEF

MULTAN SULTANS 185-4, 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 69, Johnson Charles 53; Mohammad Amir 2-40) beat QUETTA GLADIATORS 106 all out, 15.5 overs (Omair bin Yousuf 37, Khawaja Nafay 16, Saud Shakeel 14; David Willey 3-22, Usama Mir 3-22, Abbas Afridi 2-14) by 79 runs.