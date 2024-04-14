Security Crisis

The recent attack on passengers of a bus in Balochistan, near Noshki, and a second attack on a car on the same highway re­sulted in the death of 9 victims who were abducted on the bus and one car passenger. Not long before this, an attack on Gwa­dar Port Authority Complex by eight armed fighters was thwart­ed by the security forces, resulting in the death of these perpetra­tors. Such attacks highlight the ongoing security challenges faced by Balochistan and the role the government has been playing in re­solving the continued threat of terrorism prevailing in the country.

It is a complete breakdown of law and order that allowed the gun­men were able to create a blockade on the highway, considering that the government had already taken stringent measures to enforce proper security checks in the region. Similarly, the fact that armed militants could breach the perimeter of the Gwadar Port Authori­ty Complex, which is a critical component of CPEC, raises concerns about the effectiveness of security protocols.

While both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attacks and promised punishment for the perpetrators, such statements are inefficient in the face of the escalating crime rate. These attacks are rising expo­nentially and the recurrence of similar attacks over the years only highlights the vulnerable state the nation finds itself in. Despite pre­vious assurances from the government that it will not tolerate any more of this violence and will do all necessary to ensure that inci­dents like these do not happen again, we continue to experience a rise in these attacks. This highlights a gap between rhetoric and ac­tion - and the government needs to address this gap.

The state needs to learn from its past and current mistakes and move forward with a strategic plan that aims to bolster security in­frastructure. The state must focus on enhancing intelligence-gath­ering capabilities to ensure that it remains one step ahead of these insurgents. Before things spiral out of control, it is necessary for the government to plan ahead and ensure that it carries out targeted military operations to wipe out these terrorists.

To restore stability in the region and to honour the deaths of inno­cent people, the state must take swift and decisive action. With the safety and security of the nation on the line, this becomes a pressing issue for the government that requires its utmost attention.