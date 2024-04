Pakistan People’s Party is holding a public gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto Larkana on Sunday, in connection with 45th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto.

PPP leaders and workers from across the country have reached Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to pay tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and others.

The PPP ladies wing President MPA Faryal Talpur said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the public gathering today.