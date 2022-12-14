Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid demands Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to put the names of beneficiaries of amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The former interior minister, while addressing a ceremony on Wednesday, said the government was unpopular and even people in Mecca were cursing the PDM and its allies for what they had done to Pakistan. Criticising government’s economic policies, Mr Rashid said Pakistan had technically gone bankrupt, and that even diplomatic staff abroad had run out of finances while the government was unable to even pay salaries and pensions.

He further said the army had decided to stay apolitical but they couldn't stay away from the masses. "I have conveyed to the Establishment that addressing Pakistan’s woes is everyone’s responsibility as prosperity in the country will benefit all," he added.

In an apparent reference to dissolution of Punjab Assembly, the former minister reiterated that CM Parvez Elahi would do whatever Imran Khan asks him to do and asked the nation to make preparations for the elections. He said the next few days from Dec 15 to 30 were crucial and people should prepare themselves for elections.