Rafah has turned into 'a de facto refugee camp': South African envoy to UN

South Africa’s deputy permanent representative to the UN expressed concern Tuesday over a possible Israeli assault on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, which is home to more than 1 million people seeking refuge from Israel’s war on the enclave.

"The announcement of expanded military operations in Rafah, which has turned into a de facto refugee camp, further perpetuates the displacement of Palestinians and threatens civilians’ almost non-existent livelihoods," Marthinus van Schalkwyk told a UN Security Council meeting on the maintenance of international peace and security.

This completely disregards the order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued on Jan. 26, he added.

His remarks came after South Africa asked the ICJ to urgently assess Israel's intentions to expand its military presence in Rafah, urging it to consider whether it required the court to use its power to prevent a further breach of Palestinians' rights.

In late 2023, South Africa filed a case at the UN court, accusing Israel of failing to uphold its commitments under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

The ICJ, in its interim January ruling, said South Africa’s claims are plausible. It ordered provisional measures for Israel’s government to desist from genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

"This Council continues to witness the devastating effects of armed conflict on civilians, exacerbating humanitarian crises, as well as food and nutrition insecurity.

"This is a blatant disregard of international humanitarian law, especially non-protection of non-combatants caught in the crossfire, as well as the deliberate denial of access to humanitarian relief, which remains prevalent," Van Schalkwyk said.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, killing at least 28,473 people and injuring 68,146 others. Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the initial Hamas attack.