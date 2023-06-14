CJP shows concern over no progress in Arshad Sharif’s murder case

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial Tuesday said that for the time being no progress has been made in murder case of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif.
A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Jamal Mandokhel, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar conducted hearing of suo motu notice on brutal murder of Arshad Sharif. During the hearing, the attorney general for Pakistan (AGP) informed that through Interpol, perpetual warrants of two Pakistanis, who were with the slain journalist before his death in Kenya – Khurram and Waqar – have been issued.
The chief justice questioned how warrant could be executed without Extradition Treaty and without Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA). He added that on the last hearing, an official of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) had apprised the court that without the MLA the Kenyan authority would not cooperate in the investigation.
AGP Usman Mansoor Awan said that Kenyan High Commission in Islamabad had delivered a letter to the MoFA on June 9. He said that the correspondence is confidential. The draft of agreement document has been sent to the relevant department and ministry in Kenya. The Court observed that it means that once the MLA is signed then investigation would proceed.
Justice Mazahar Naqvi remarked what SJIT members were doing in Kenya without MLA. It was futile exercise. The chief justice said that very disconcerting investigation, which is now at standstill. He noted that circulation of Fact-Finding (FF) report of the incident in public was also very unfortunate. The material was placed on TV channels. He questioned why no precautionary measures were taken at that time.
The attorney general said that forensic was conducted, and it has been confirmed that the copies of FF report submitted in the Supreme Court were different from the report went to the public.
The bench turned down Arshad Sharif’s mother’s application to direct the Special Joint Investigation Team (SJIT) to record the statements of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran, two former ministers of PTI and TV channel CEO.
Last week, Arshad Sharif’s mother filed an application, pleading that former prime minister and chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, PTI’s former ministers Faisal Vawda and Murad Saeed, CEO ARY News Salman Iqbal and journalist/Vlogger Imran Riaz Khan, who had claimed with ‘all certainty to this affect’, join the investigation, and the JIT be directed to probe them for collecting evidence against the real perpetrators. The chief justice said that the matter is of huge public importance. He added, “We don’t want that freedom of expression to be stifled. Have to protect the journalists, they are the ears and eyes of society.”