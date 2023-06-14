CJP shows concern over no progress in Arshad Sharif’s murder case

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial Tuesday said that for the time being no progress has been made in murder case of re­nowned journalist Arshad Sharif.

A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Jus­tice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Jamal Man­dokhel, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar conducted hearing of suo motu notice on brutal murder of Ar­shad Sharif. During the hearing, the attorney general for Pakistan (AGP) informed that through Interpol, per­petual warrants of two Pakistanis, who were with the slain journalist before his death in Kenya – Khurram and Waqar – have been issued.

The chief justice ques­tioned how warrant could be ex­ecuted without Extradition Treaty and without Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA). He added that on the last hearing, an official of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) had apprised the court that without the MLA the Kenyan authority would not cooper­ate in the investigation.

AGP Usman Mansoor Awan said that Kenyan High Commission in Is­lamabad had delivered a letter to the MoFA on June 9. He said that the correspondence is confidential. The draft of agreement document has been sent to the relevant depart­ment and ministry in Kenya. The Court observed that it means that once the MLA is signed then investi­gation would proceed.

Justice Mazahar Naqvi remarked what SJIT members were doing in Kenya without MLA. It was futile exercise. The chief justice said that very disconcerting investigation, which is now at standstill. He noted that circulation of Fact-Finding (FF) report of the incident in public was also very unfortunate. The materi­al was placed on TV channels. He questioned why no precautionary measures were taken at that time.

The attorney general said that fo­rensic was conducted, and it has been confirmed that the copies of FF report submitted in the Supreme Court were different from the report went to the public.

The bench turned down Arshad Sharif’s mother’s application to di­rect the Special Joint Investigation Team (SJIT) to record the statements of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran, two former minis­ters of PTI and TV channel CEO.

Last week, Arshad Sharif’s moth­er filed an application, pleading that former prime minister and chair­man Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, PTI’s former ministers Faisal Vawda and Murad Saeed, CEO ARY News Salman Iqbal and journalist/Vlogger Imran Riaz Khan, who had claimed with ‘all certainty to this af­fect’, join the investigation, and the JIT be directed to probe them for col­lecting evidence against the real per­petrators. The chief justice said that the matter is of huge public impor­tance. He added, “We don’t want that freedom of expression to be stifled. Have to protect the journalists, they are the ears and eyes of society.”