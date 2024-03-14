Thursday, March 14, 2024
Kate Middleton plans to quit royal duties? Decision likely to rock her marriage and monarchy

Kate Middleton plans to quit royal duties? Decision likely to rock her marriage and monarchy
Agencies
8:18 PM | March 14, 2024
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly planning to follow in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s footsteps and considering to quit royal duties, an insider has claimed amid her Mother’s Day photo scandal.
 
The royal source has claimed that Kate Middleton has made up her mind to step down as series of scandals have painted the future queen a "villain," a "racist," and a bully.

According to a report by the National Enquirer, per Business Times, Kate Middleton’s shock decision has allegedly rocked her marriage to Prince William and the monarchy amid King Charles cancer treatment as the royal family is already facing shortage of working members.

Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020 and moved to US.

The fresh claims have been made after Kate Middleton’s photo controversy.

The future queen has also issued apology over the edited photo, saying “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

