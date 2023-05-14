President Biden appoints renowned Pakistani American for prestigious advisory role

In an exhilarating announcement that marks a watershed moment for the Pakistani-American community, President Biden has appointed the esteemed Shahid Ahmed Khan to the prestigious President's Advisory Committee on the Arts (PACA).

An institution steeped in history since its establishment in 1958, PACA has been a steadfast pillar of support for the John F.

Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. It serves as a nationwide lattice, intricately weaving together the nation's artistic consciousness and extending the center's vision. The handpicked members, often leaders within their respective communities, are recognized as 'Ambassadors for the Arts.'

Shahid Ahmed Khan, an illustrious personality within the Greater Boston area, brings to PACA a rich tapestry of experience spanning over two decades in international affairs. His focus on the Asian and Muslim world is reflected in his tireless work as a community leader, political advisor, and entrepreneur, advocating for U.S. values and principles through sustained dialogue and engagement.

Mr Khan's illustrious career trajectory includes significant roles as a Trustee for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and as an Advisory Board Member of the Democratic National Committee. His pivotal role as the National Finance Co-Chair for John Kerry's 2004 presidential campaign and his subsequent advisory roles across a myriad of U.S. campaigns underscore his strategic acumen and dedication to public service.

Moreover, Mr Khan was instrumental in galvanizing the South Asian-American community during the Biden for president campaign. A recognised luminary in South Asian affairs, Mr Khan has also founded Triconboston Consulting Corporation, lending his expertise to companies within the renewable energy, IT, and healthcare sectors.

"The addition of Shahid Khan to the President's Advisory Committee on the Arts is a cause for celebration," a representative for PACA expressed. "His rich experiences, profound insights, and unique perspective promise to amplify our mission and extend our influence immeasurably."

This appointment is a tribute to the meaningful contributions of Pakistani-Americans to the social and cultural fabric of U.S. society, showcasing the influential role they continue to play in shaping the nation's future.