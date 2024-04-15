Heavy rain claims 21 lives across Punjab: PDMA

Heavy rainfall claimed the lives of 21 people whereas several suffered injuries across Punjab on April 13.

According to Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the most number of deaths occurred in South Punjab due to thunderbolts and heavy rains.



On April 13 rainfall, the deaths reported in six districts of Punjab including nine people in Rahim Yar Khan were mainly caused due to thunderbolts.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has directed citizens to follow the safety precautions during rain.

Earlier, heavy rains wreaked havoc in Balochistan’s Pasni in Gwadar, bringing life to a halt as water The rainwater entered houses and shops, driving people out of their shelters. Videos showed the entire coastal town heavily inundated with rainwater gushing down on the roads.

According to MET Office, 89.1 millimeters rain was recorded in Pasni during the continuous rain of four hours.

Heavy rainfall also lashed southern Punjab including Multan, while KP’s Dera Ismail Khan, Malakand, Mohmand and Kohat districts also received downpour.

Low-lying areas in Quetta were flooded after heavy rainfall. Rainfall was also reported in Mastung, Kalat, Nushki, Pishin, Kharan, Qila Abdullah and Kachhi. A dust storm also battered Kalat, hampering visibility in the area.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan said that two children died in a thunderbolt in Sorab district.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man was killed in a lightning strike in Pishin.