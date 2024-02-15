PIA announces major discounts on domestic, international flight tickets

Ahead of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) comes with a special discount offer in light of huge influx of passengers.

The passengers booking flight tickets from the country’s national flag carrier can avail discounted rates of up to 15 percent of their transaction value when the tickets are booked via PayPak and PayPak UnionPay.



Pakistan International Airlines PIA joins hands with 1LINK for promotions and marketing.

Under the agreement, the airline aims to offer lucrative discounts on domestic and international ticket purchased by PayPak cardholders and loyalty program members.



The airline will also make inventory available on famous QR Discount App with attractive incentives.

In a similar development, the outgoing government is making binding plans for new government to sell Pakistan International Airlines. Earlier, the former government decided to privatise PIA ahead of agreement, Pakistan news websites reported.