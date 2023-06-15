Thursday, June 15, 2023
BNU appoints former national security adviser as VC

BNU appoints former national security adviser as VC
PR
June 15, 2023
LAHORE-Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Pakistan’s first not-for-profit liberal arts university, has appointed Dr Moeed W Yusuf as its third vice chancellor. With his extensive expertise in academia and policy making and passion for educational excellence, Dr Yusuf brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to this prestigious institution. Dr. Yusuf was welcomed to BNU by Chairperson, Board of Governors, Mrs. Nasreen Mahmud Kasuri along with members of the Board of Governors including Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, Kasim Kasuri, Dr. Parvez Hassan, Mueen Afzal, and Dr. Ishrat Hussain. Recognized as one of the leading scholars of his generation, Dr. Yusuf has a rich academic background, having taught Political Science and International Relations at esteemed institutions such as Boston University, George Washington University, Lahore University of Management Sciences, and Quaid-e-Azam University. He has held several significant positions throughout his career, including most recently as Pakistan’s youngest National Security Adviser. He has also been a Research Fellow at Boston University’s Pardee School and Harvard University’s Kennedy School and an Associate Vice President at the U.S. Institute of Peace. .As an accomplished writer, Dr Yusuf has published extensively. His last book, Brokered Bargaining, was published by Stanford University Press in 2018. He holds a Master’s degree in International Relations and a PhD in Political Science from Boston University. With his vast and varied experience, diverse perspectives, and exceptional contributions to academia and international affairs, Dr.Moeed Yusuf brings invaluable leadership experience to his role as vice chancellor of Beaconhouse National University.

