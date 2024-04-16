Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Asad Qaiser, Fazlur Rehman discuss political situation

Asad Qaiser, Fazlur Rehman discuss political situation
Web Desk
8:30 PM | April 16, 2024
National

 PTI leader Asad Qaiser made a phone call to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed the current political situation of the country.

Both the leaders exchanged Eid greetings and discussed the political and economic landscape of the country.

PTI's Qaiser expressed keen interest in strengthening ties between both the parties.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed concerns over the previous meetings that must be addressed before moving forward. He also emphasized the importance of ongoing communication.

Asad Qaiser promised to devise a strategy to address these concerns upon his return from a foreign visit. 

Web Desk

National

