High-level Saudi delegation in Islamabad to hold meetings with Pakistani leadership

A high-level Saudi delegation, led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud is in Islamabad to hold meetings with Pakistani leadership to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors.

The visit is aimed at lending positive impetus to enhanced bilateral cooperation and mutually rewarding economic partnership.

The delegation consists of Saudi Minister for Water and Agriculture, Minister for Industry and Mineral Resources, Deputy Minister for Investment, Head of Saudi Special Committee and senior officials from Ministry of Energy and Saudi Fund for General Investments.

The visit takes place essentially to expedite follow up on the understanding reached between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman, during their recent meeting in Makkah to enhance bilateral economic cooperation.