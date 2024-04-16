Tuesday, April 16, 2024
PTI to hold political gatherings across country

PTI to hold political gatherings across country
Web Desk
8:31 PM | April 16, 2024
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalised plan for holding political gatherings across the country.

According to sources, the PTI will start the movement from April 21 and hold most of the political gatherings in Punjab.

Hammad Azhar will lead the gatherings in Punjab.

The PTI sources said Ali Amin Gandapur will lead the movement from the KP while Haleem Adil Sheikh from Sindh.

The movement would continue till the release of the PTI founder and the complete restoration of the constitution, the sources said.

