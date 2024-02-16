Hope for Football Fans: Islamabad may host Pakistan vs. Jordan World Cup Qualifier match

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee chief has stated that the match between Pakistan and Jordan in March could still be held in Pakistan and we are desperately waiting for it.

In a Press Conference in Lahore, Malik said "We will try till the last moment that we get an extension from AFC and will continue to seek for the extension until they don’t allow us anymore. We are also thankful to the Pakistan Sports Board who keep working diligently on lights and seat issues."

According to FIFA and AFC rules, the host country needs to decide where the match will be played 60 days before it happens.

The Shaheens will clash with the AFC Asian Cup finalists on March 21 in their home tie while the away leg will be held on March 26 in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier Round 2.