ISLAMABAD - Residents in the DHA2/ DHA5 areas near Islamabad Highway are growing increasingly frustrated with the severe traffic congestion caused by a poorly planned road expansion project. Many residents, including a homemaker who goes to pick and drop her kids at a nearby school, are feeling the brunt of the issue and calling for action. “It takes me hours to get my kids to school and back home, and I’m tired of it,” said the homemaker, who wished to remain anonymous.

Other residents have echoed these sentiments, criticizing the Capital Development Authority and the Frontier Works Organization for their handling of the project. “The ongoing activity is completely ill-conceived, haphazard, and chaotic planning,” said one resident. “It’s unacceptable, and we’re suffering the consequences.” Another resident even went as far as to suggest that legal action should be taken against the authorities responsible for causing “mental agony and discomfort.” “Besides the inconvenience, the wear and tear of our vehicles due to the dug-up roads is causing us significant financial losses,” said another resident of DHA5, expressing concerns about the impact of the poorly planned road expansion project.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad traffic police have also come under criticism for failing to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. Despite the growing frustration, officials have yet to find a solution to the ongoing traffic gridlock. As residents continue to bear the brunt of the poorly executed project, many are left wondering when relief will come.