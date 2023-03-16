Share:

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi says there are vast opportunities available for both Pakistan and Vietnam to enhance collaboration in diverse fields including textile, Information Technology, health, tourism and education.

Talking to Vietnamese Ambassador Mr Nguyen Tien Phong in Lahore on Thursday, he lauded the economic policies of Vietnam and expressed desire to learn from the expertise of Vietnam in order to promote tourism in the country.

On his part, the Vietnamese Ambassador said that conducive environment will be provided to market the Pakistani products in Vietnamese markets.