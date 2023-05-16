Usman Buzdar summoned in corruption probe by NAB

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar in an inquiry pertaining to corruption, corrupt practices and assets beyond means.

The NAB Lahore has asked the former Punjab chief minister to appear before the combined investigation team on May 18 at 11:00am.

The Bureau has asked Usman Buzdar to submit answers to a 30-point questionnaire while appearing before the graft watchdog.

NAB has also asked him to provide an answer regarding the alleged favoritism in awarding the dam construction contract to preferred individuals in DG Khan.

In addition, Usman Buzdar has been asked to explain the inauguration of projects worth Rs40 billion in a single day, which has raised concerns about possible corruption and lack of transparency.