Walk marks White Cane Day

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has stressed for joint efforts to enable blind persons to play an equal and active role in educational, economic and social aspects of life like other citizens of the country.

Saqib Rafiq, President RCCI while addressing a ceremony to mark World White Cane at Chamber House here Sunday, said that it was our moral obligation to look after the visually impaired people and provide them all possible facilities and opportunities to take part in normal activities of life. “The white stick is the identity of the blind,” he said and added that the Chamber was also working for special persons under its collective social responsibility.

The aim of celebrating White Cane Day and awareness walk was to show solidarity with the visually impaired and to highlight their problems, Saqib said. An awareness walk, symbolizing the collective effort to create a more inclusive society was also held.

Blind students took the stage, demonstrating their remarkable talents through various performances.

The young talents enthusiastically participated in various activities that not only showcased their abilities but also spread awareness about the challenges they face daily. The event was an opportunity to celebrate their abilities and encourage them to reach their full potential.

The ceremony was jointly organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber, Punjab Special Education Department Rawalpindi Division, ZLK Securities and True Sight Organization for the Blind Rawalpindi.