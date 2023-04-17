Shehbaz says instead of focusing on progress, office of Punjab ‘puppet CM’ misused for political manoeuvrings at federal level n Directs for speedy completion of development projects.
LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday accused the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of deliberately hindering the pace of development projects in Punjab initiated by the PML-N government.
“Instead of initiating new uplift projects, the earlier ones initiated by the PML-N government were put to a halt. The people of the province were avenged for their support to the PML-N,” the prime minister observed during a high-level meeting held here yesterday to review the ongoing public welfare and other proposed projects.
The meeting was attended by Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, PM’s Advisor Ahad Khan Cheema and federal and provincial authorities, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The meeting was given a detailed briefing over the construction work on Imamia Colony Flyover project. The prime minister directed for early completion of the project for the public use. Addressing the participants, the prime minister said that during the last four years of the previous government, the affairs of the province were handed over to an incompetent and puppet chief minister. “Instead of focusing on the progress of the province, the office of the chief minister was misused for political manoeuvring at the federal level”, he alleged.
The prime minister further observed that these public welfare-oriented projects which should have been completed timely to alleviate public woes, continued to hit the snags for years during the previous government’s tenure. He directed the early completion of all such ongoing projects. The meeting was further briefed about the proposed Lahore-Sialkot motorway link road to facilitate the people of Gujranwala.
The prime minister directed the chief minister to constitute a three-member committee in this regard that would give a detailed briefing over the project in the next meeting. Later, the prime minister visited the under-construction Lahore bridge and CBD underpass to review the pace of work and directed for fast-paced completion.During his visit to the construction site of Lahore bridge, the prime minister was apprised that the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) project worth Rs1712 million was started in the year 2021 but delayed for two years due to the non-issuance of no objection certificate.
The prime minister expressed his displeasure over the pace of work and the shutdown programme by the LESCO.
The prime minister directed for initiation of legal action against the official concerned for the delay and desired completion of the process in two weeks. The officials were given one month time to complete the construction work instead of a period of two months.
The prime minister was accompanied by Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, chief secretary and other senior officials.
The prime minister also visited CBD underpass and termed the delay unfair.
He questioned the hiring of third-party for validation and directed the appointment of a renowned third party at the cost of a construction company.
The prime minister directed for expeditious completion of the project by advising the relevant officials to give special incentives to the workforce.
While chairing a high-level meeting here, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif authorized a major crackdown against smuggling and hoarding of sugar and profiteering.
He expressed strong displeasure on the reports of illegal profiteering and smuggling of sugar. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Food Punjab, Inspector General Police Punjab and other officials attended the meeting.
The PM decided to summon a high-level meeting in Islamabad today to finalize measures to stop the smuggling.
During the meeting, a strategy would be formed for a countrywide action to eradicate the smuggling of sugar and other items. Shehbaz Sharif directed that the elements involved in profiteering and hoarding should be dealt with iron hands and given exemplary punishment.He said that people could not be left at the mercy of smugglers, profiteers and hoarders. “We will take action against those who are causing difficulties for the people.”
He instructed Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to take effective steps and monitor the situation in order to control the price of sugar in the province. He said the provincial government should devise a method to provide at a standard price the sugar confiscated from smugglers and hoarders.
The prime minister also instructed the chief minister to hold a meeting with sugar mill owners to take steps with them to stop the prices of sugar from rising. He also held a meeting on the issue last week in Islamabad and measures taken by him brought the price of sugar to Rs92 per kilogram.