Eight killed, 20 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Indus Highway

At least eight people were killed and several others wounded in a collision between three vehicles on Indus Highway near Manjhand.

The mishap took place in the wee hours of Wednesday when three vehicles — a passenger bus, an oil tanker and a mini-truck collided with each other. The ill-fated passenger was moving from Larkana to Karachi.

On receiving information, police and rescue teams reached to the accident site and launched a rescue operation.

SSP Jamshoro Muhammad Tariq Nawaz confirmed eight deaths, saying 20 wounded people have been shifted to a nearby hospital in Manjhand.

The police said that the accident occurred due to over taking while further investigation into the accident was underway.

On April 14, four persons lost their lives and 20 sustained injuries in an accident between a passenger coach and coaster on M9 Motorway near Nooriabad, Jamshoro district.

According to the police, the coaster was carrying a wedding party from Karachi to Nawan Jatoi village in Kambar-Shahdadkot district.



The deceased were identified as Ali Jan Magsi, Ghulam Shabbir Chandio, 8 years old Sadia Magsi and an unknown woman.