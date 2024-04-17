PM&DC to launch upgraded online registration system

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has announced its plan to launch a new upgraded portal soon, aimed at meeting the evolving needs of the medical fra­ternity across Pakistan. Officials have indicated that the portal will go online within the next 10 days. This upgraded system is a dynam­ic platform designed to address the changing needs of the medical community.

The significant upgrade is driven by the growing number of doctors, with a commitment to improving efficiency, transparency, and ac­cessibility. The revamped portal promises to streamline processes and enhance user experience for medical professionals and stake­holders nationwide.

It reflects the Council’s dedi­cation to embracing technologi­cal advancements and moderniz­ing its services to align with the demands of the digital age. With an array of innovative tools and user-friendly functionalities, the portal serves as a comprehensive hub for medical practitioners, stu­dents, and institutions.

President of PM&DC, Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj, has expressed enthu­siasm for the upcoming launch of the enhanced portal, stating, “Our goal is to leverage technology to enhance the efficiency and effec­tiveness of our services, while en­suring the highest standards of professionalism and accountabili­ty in the medical sector.

The revamped portal will mark a significant milestone in our on­going efforts to modernize regu­latory processes and support the medical fraternity in Pakistan.” He emphasized that the focus during the portal’s update was on secu­rity features, multiple payment systems, an enhanced applica­tion tracking system, an execu­tive dashboard for statistics, and comprehensive user activity logs to reduce call loads and address maximum queries.

This portal serves as a central repository of information, em­powering users with valuable in­sights and resources relevant to the medical field. With the up­coming new and improved portal, medical professionals can com­plete registration procedures with greater ease and efficiency. The portal offers robust registration mechanisms, allowing applicants to fill in their credentials and track their applications more effective­ly. Facilitating seamless communi­cation, the portal will incorporate interactive features such as email messaging systems and dedicated support channels to promptly ad­dress queries and concerns. Fur­thermore, online payments and bank challans will be updated for greater convenience.

PM&DC has ensured that the portal will feature a more us­er-friendly interface, ensuring ac­cessibility and convenience for us­ers on the go. As PMDC continues its mission to uphold excellence in medical education, practice, and regulation, the upgraded portal stands as a testament to its com­mitment to innovation and service excellence. To facilitate queries and issues of the medical fraterni­ty, the PM&DC call system and op­erators will be available 7 days a week, according to a press release.