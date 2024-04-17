PM&DC to launch upgraded online registration system

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has announced its plan to launch a new upgraded portal soon, aimed at meeting the evolving needs of the medical fraternity across Pakistan. Officials have indicated that the portal will go online within the next 10 days. This upgraded system is a dynamic platform designed to address the changing needs of the medical community.
The significant upgrade is driven by the growing number of doctors, with a commitment to improving efficiency, transparency, and accessibility. The revamped portal promises to streamline processes and enhance user experience for medical professionals and stakeholders nationwide.
It reflects the Council’s dedication to embracing technological advancements and modernizing its services to align with the demands of the digital age. With an array of innovative tools and user-friendly functionalities, the portal serves as a comprehensive hub for medical practitioners, students, and institutions.
President of PM&DC, Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj, has expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming launch of the enhanced portal, stating, “Our goal is to leverage technology to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of our services, while ensuring the highest standards of professionalism and accountability in the medical sector.
The revamped portal will mark a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to modernize regulatory processes and support the medical fraternity in Pakistan.” He emphasized that the focus during the portal’s update was on security features, multiple payment systems, an enhanced application tracking system, an executive dashboard for statistics, and comprehensive user activity logs to reduce call loads and address maximum queries.
This portal serves as a central repository of information, empowering users with valuable insights and resources relevant to the medical field. With the upcoming new and improved portal, medical professionals can complete registration procedures with greater ease and efficiency. The portal offers robust registration mechanisms, allowing applicants to fill in their credentials and track their applications more effectively. Facilitating seamless communication, the portal will incorporate interactive features such as email messaging systems and dedicated support channels to promptly address queries and concerns. Furthermore, online payments and bank challans will be updated for greater convenience.
PM&DC has ensured that the portal will feature a more user-friendly interface, ensuring accessibility and convenience for users on the go. As PMDC continues its mission to uphold excellence in medical education, practice, and regulation, the upgraded portal stands as a testament to its commitment to innovation and service excellence. To facilitate queries and issues of the medical fraternity, the PM&DC call system and operators will be available 7 days a week, according to a press release.