Governor inaugurates Keamari- BoatBasin road

KARACHI - Sindh Gov­ernor Muhammad Kamran Tessori on Friday inaugu­rated the Keamari-Boat Basin road constructed by the Ka­rachi Port Trust (KPT). The chairman of KPT and other senior officers were also present in the ceremony held here at Karachi Port Trust. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said the road proj­ect will prove to be a mile­stone for the commercial ac­tivities of the business of the port. The governor said the road project was proof of the permanent efforts of the KPT chairman. He said this road will make it easy to do port businesses and also resolve traffic jam issues of the port consumers. Tessori said this project is the basic need of the people of Karachi as KPT is one of the major institutions of Pakistan which boosts the country’s economy.