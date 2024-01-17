Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Rupee sheds 01 paisa against dollar

Agencies
January 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   The Pakistani rupee on Tuesday weakened by 01 paisa against the dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.24 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.23. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dol­lar in the open market stood at Rs280.2 and Rs282.35, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.17 to close at Rs305.91 against the last day’s closing of Rs307.08, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained lost 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.91, where­as a decrease of Rs2.14 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.06 compared to the last closing of Rs357.20. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal remained un­changed to close at Rs76.30 and Rs74.72, respectively.

Agencies

