Met office warns first day of Eid to be very hot

The Meteorological Department has warned the people that first day of Ediul Azha will remain extremely hot across the country.

The sun will be shining very brightly to rain fire on the first day of Eid across the country. The Department of Meteorology warned people the weather was likely to remain extremely hot in the next 24 hours. In Sibi, the maximum temperature could touch 49 degrees Celsius mark.

The mercury in federal and provincial capitals was also likely to remain high.

In Lahore mercury could go as high as 45 degree Celsius. Likewise in Islamabad the temperature could rise to 44, Peshawar 43 and Karachi 37 degrees Celsius.

In Nokundi mercury could go as high as 45 degrees Celsius. Apart from this, South Punjab and other parts of the country will also remain under the grip of heat.

The Sindh government has imposed Section 144 in the areas around the coastline due to increasing heat. Citizens of Karachi and other areas will not be able to go to the beach during Eid holidays. Police officials have appealed to the citizens to avoid going to the beaches during the holidays.

Earlier, the earlier had predicted rains on the second day of Eidul Azha.

According to the , moist currents from the Arabian Gulf are likely to enter the upper and central regions of the country. On June 18, rains are likely to hit different parts of Gilgit, KP, Punjab, Islamabad, Balochistan and Sindh as the moist currents will be entering the western regions of the country.

Weather pundits say Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are likely to experience heavy rains/thunder showers with gusty winds from 18-22 June.

Heavy rain is also expected at some places in Kashmir. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will have very hot and dry weather during June 16-18.

The Meteorological Department said that between June 18 and June 22, Chitral and Abbottabad are likely to experience intermittent rains at few places with wind and thunderstorm.

During June 16 to 18, the weather will remain very hot and dry in most parts of Balochistan. The weather experts said in their report that between June 18 and 22, there was a possibility of rain at some places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree and Galiyat in addition to thundershowers and lightning.

During June 20 to 22, Bahawalpur, Multan and Khanewal are expected to experience thunderstorms and rain. The Meteorological Department said that between June 20 and 22, there is a possibility of rain at few places in Quetta Zhob, Dera Botke, Bahir Khan.

However, from June 17 to 20, the weather will remain very hot and dry in most parts of Sindh. During June 21-22, heavy rains with gusty winds are expected at few places in Sukkur and Jacobabad.

The weather pundits have issued a warning saying there is a risk of damage to weak infrastructure due to strong winds and thundershowers affecting daily life.

Severe heatwave is expected to subside during June 19 to 22. All agencies concerned have been directed to remain alert during the heatwave.