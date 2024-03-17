‘Dars-e-Quran series’ organised by Punjab University Library

LAHORE - The inaugural ceremony of annual ‘Dars-e-Quran series’ organized by Punjab Univer­sity Library was held at its auditorium on Saturday. Chairman Department of Arabic Professor Dr Hamid Ashraf Hamdani, Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, Deputy Chief Librarian Saif ur Rehman At­tique, librarians, staff and students were present on the occasion. Dr Hamid Ashraf Hamdani delivered an enlightening talk on Ramadan’s significance and how to make the most of this sacred month. Dr Usmani said that PU Library has organized the event, bringing together our community to celebrate the start of Ramadan. Dr Us­mani and Saif ur Rehman Attique extended their heartfelt gratitude to Dr Hamdani for his insightful discourse and thanked all at­tendees for joining the program. PU Library remains steadfast in its commitment to providing this annual platform for the com­munity to deepen their understanding of Is­lamic principles and teachings. Meanwhile, Punjab University on Saturday awarded PhD degrees to 10 scholars in different subjects after approval of thesis. According to details, Aroosha Hussain D/o Muhammad Hussain was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Biotechnology, Dilshad Rasool S/o Ghulam Rasool in the subject of Punjabi.