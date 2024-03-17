IPP CEC discusses political situation, decides to organise party

LAHORE - An important consultative meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party was held here in Lahore under the Chairmanship of Party President Abdul Aleem Khan. This meeting of CEC dis­cussed in detail organization of IPP, recent elections, the current national and political situation and other important issues. Party President IPP Abdul Al­eem Khan was congratulated by the Central Executive Commit­tee on assuming the portfolio of the Federal Minister and appre­ciated his success both in Na­tional & Provincial Assembly. In the meeting Abdul Aleem Khan paid tributes to Patron In Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen on behalf of all the members and wished him all the best in the days to come. It was decided in the meeting that work will be start­ed on a coordinated basis for the organization of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party in all the four Provinces and Azad Kashmir as well and the best strategy will be devised in the light of recent ex­periences. Incident of terrorism in North Waziristan was strongly condemned and tributes were paid to the martyrs by the mem­bers of CEC of IPP. Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party also strongly condemned the brutal actions against Muslims in Palestine and prayed for Palestinians success. President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Abdul Aleem Khan, speak­ing in the meeting, said that there are always ups and downs in politics and we will take bet­ter measures for the future. He pointed out that to strengthen the Party it is vital that those who can give time voluntarily should come forward. Abdul Al­eem Khan thanked all the Mem­bers of the Central Executive Committee of IPP for their sup­port and said that his doors are open for every member and he will extend all possible coopera­tion to everyone. He congratu­lated the winners of National & Provincial Assembly and wished more success for other members in the next elections. IPP Sindh President Mehmood Maulvi, se­nior leader from Punjab Ishaq Khan Khakwani, Central Infor­mation Secretary Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan were present at the Party meeting. Member of National Assembly Gul Asghar Bhagour, Members of Punjab Assembly Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena and Sara Ahmed, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Shoaib Sid­diqui, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Khurram Hameed Rokhri, Rana Nazir Ahmad, Nauman Langri­yal, Chaudhry Noreez Shakur and Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan participated. While Mamoon Ja­far Tarar, Ajmal Cheema, Ameer Hyder Sangha, Farrukh Mumtaz Manika, Rai Aslam Kharl, Yawar Kamal, Chaudhry Abdul Rauf, Syed Gul Agha, Taskin Khakwani, Rafaqat Gilani, Tabinda Waqas, Rubina Sulehri, Niaz Gashkuri and Syed Iftikhar Gilani were also present. Participants ex­pressed their point of view and said that under the leadership of Party President Abdul Aleem Khan they will continue their struggle and ensure future progress instead of dwelling on the past and will spare no effort to make Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party a success in future.