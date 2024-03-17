We’ll fight against Jordan and not lay down: Coach Stephen

LAHORE - Pakistan men’s national football team head coach Stephen Constantine has said that the team will fight against Jordan and not lay down. Pakistan’s men’s national football team is gearing up for a challeng­ing phase in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, with head coach Stephen Constantine emphasizing a spirit of de­termination and resilience against Jordan. Talking to Media here at Model Town Ground C Block on Satur­day, Coach Stephen out­lined the team’s mindset and strategic focus ahead of their encounter with Jor­dan, one of Asia’s top foot­ball teams, on March 21 at Jinnah Stadium Islamabad. “It’s difficult obviously for Pakistan to play World Cup Qualifiers and face adamant opponents, who are foot­ball giants in Asia. We have very little time to prepare for such a big game. And unfortunately, we are go­ing to play one of the best Asian teams (Jordan) on 21st March.” Replying to a query regarding whether the Pakistan team is going to play this FIFA World Cup 2026, Stephen replied: “No, we are not going to play this World Cup and maybe not the next World Cup as well. I am trying to prepare the team for the Asian Cup Qualifiers and the SAFF Championship.”