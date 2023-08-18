US woman reaches Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to marry her lover

It seems Pakistani men from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province are in demand in the world as an American woman reached here to marry her 'online lover' in Lower Dir district on Thursday.

According to local media, Kumberli Dawn, 50, reached Pakistan earlier this week and travelled to Tarnao Asbanr village in Adenzai tehsil of Lower Dir district to meet the man of her dreams, Abbas Khan. They married on Thursday.

Abbas, a university student, 'met' Ms Dawn on social media outlet Facebook. The relationship turned into friendship and later both fell in love. Now they are man and wife.

Ms Dawn reportedly proposed Abbas and they decided to tie the knot.

A relative of Abbas told local media that Ms Dawn had arrived at Dir but she was not allowed to go to Lower Dir. But they married and are currently staying in a hotel in Islamabad.

It may be recalled that an American woman had arrived in Pakistan in June last and married Aizaz from Buner.

Anju, 35, from India, now Fatima, and Nasrullah from Kalshow village in Upper Dir district had solemnised court marriage on July 22.

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Nicoly Anar, who is named Noreen after she converted to Islam, married Ikramullah Khan in Charsadda district after they befriended through social media.

Noreen had said that she was very happy over the marriage with Ikramullah, who, she claimed, was her beloved. She had said that Pakistan was a beautiful country and the people were hospitable and friendly.