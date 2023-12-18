PTI Chairman Gohar Khan ‘delighted’ to welcome Khosa to party

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Gohar Khan Sunday said he was “delighted” to welcome Khosa to the party. He congratulated the former PPP leader on joining a political party that “despite setbacks and tough times, has remained true to its democratic values — values of liberty, equality and justice for all”. Earlier, in the day, in a press confer­ence in Lahore, the senior Supreme Court lawyer and disgruntled PPP leader Sardar Latif Khosa an­nounced joining the PTI.

Khosa appeared with a PTI flag slung around his shoulders. The PTI media wing also shared a video of Khosa on X, saying he had “formally” joined the party. Imran’s lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha also welcomed Khosa to the PTI, saying that it would strengthen the party. He further said that the se­nior lawyer had raised his voice against oppression even when he was not associated with the party. In September this year, the PPP had suspended Khosa’s party membership and also ousted him from its central executive committee. According to PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari, the deci­sion was taken after Khosa had failed to reply to a show-cause notice issued to him by the party.

Khosa was issued a show-cause notice by the PPP for “defending/pleading and representing [the] head of another political party without prior approval of [party] leadership”. Although the let­ter did not mention anyone by name, it was a clear reference to Imran Khan. Khosa has been repre­senting the PTI founder in several cases registered against him after he was ousted in April last year.