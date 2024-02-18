Omar Ayub, a senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has accused the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab of planning election rigging.

Omar Ayub has urged the creation of an inquiry commission to probe the allegations made by the Commissioner of Rawalpindi. He has also called for the release of Form-47, a document related to election results.

Omar Ayub nominated for the prime ministerial position by PTI, has emphasized the need for a fair investigation against those accused by the Deputy Commissioner. He insisted that the accused individuals must present their stance in the inquiry.

The Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi resigned a day before, claiming that the elections held on February 8 in Rawalpindi Division were manipulated and rigged.

Ayub highlighted the significant influence that district commissioners, as head of elections in districts, possess in potentially altering results according to their preferences.

He dismissed counterarguments suggesting the district commissioner's alienation from rigging, deeming them ridiculous.

Ayub alleged that the mandate of PTI-backed candidates was stolen through rigged poll results, aimed at terminating PTI founder and PTI.

The senior leader of PTI, has asserted make government as they already decided to make government from day one.

Omar Ayub accused the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, of being involved in the heinous crime of rigging against PTI.

He criticized the inquiry committee created by Naqvi, stating that it was biased. likened it to asking robbers to investigate a crime.