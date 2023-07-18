Sanaullah, Italian envoy reaffirm resolve to cement bilateral ties

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese on Tuesday reaffirmed resolve to strengthen the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Italy.

Ferrarese called on the interior minister. During the meeting, it was agreed to expand the collaboration between the interior ministries of the two countries in an effort to combat cross-border crimes.

The Italian envoy expressed grief and sorrow over the Greece boat tragedy. Sanaullah made it clear that those who involved in the shipwreck disaster will be held accountable.

Ferrarese assured that the difficulties obtaining visas for Pakistanis will soon be resolved.

The Italian ambassador commended the overseas Pakistanis, saying, "The Pakistani community in Italy is doing a great job. In Italy, there is a high demand of Pakistani individual power.

Ferrarese also praised the Pakistan's police and security forces.