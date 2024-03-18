Modern designs, trends crucial for furniture industry: PFC

LAHORE - Modern designing and new trends in the furniture industry are essential for gaining a competitive edge, driving sales and prof­itability, enhancing brand image, embrac­ing sustainability, leveraging technology, and expanding into international markets.

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ash­faq stated this while talking to a delegation of women entrepreneurs and furniture manufacturers led by Ms Nida Ejaz here on Sunday. He added that modern design­ing and new trends play a crucial role in the furniture industry. By embracing these trends, he said, the furniture manufactur­ers can thrive in a dynamic and evolving industry. “Modern furniture designs often incorporate technological advancements to provide enhanced functionality and convenience. Integration of features like smart furniture, wireless charging, and IT connectivity can make furniture more ap­pealing to tech-savvy buyers,” he observed.

The PFC chief was of the view that keeping up with new design trends allows manufac­turers to leverage technological innovations and offer products that align with the digital age. He said latest design trends often em­phasise sustainable and eco-friendly mate­rials and manufacturing processes. With growing environmental awareness, cus­tomers are increasingly seeking furniture that is produced responsibly. By incorpo­rating eco-friendly practices into their de­signs, furniture manufacturers can attract environmentally conscious consumers and contribute to a greener future, he added.

Mian Kashif said that by staying updated with the latest design trends, furniture manufacturers can create products that resonate with buyers choice, leading to an increased sales and customer satisfaction. Furniture is a global industry, and design trends vary across different regions and cul­tures. By staying updated on international design trends, furniture manufacturers can expand their market reach and cater to di­verse customer preferences worldwide. He said this adaptability to global trends al­lows companies to enter the new markets and increase their export potential.