Ramazan: A time of spiritual reflection, health benefits for faithful

ISLAMABAD - As Muslims worldwide observe Ramazan, the significance of this sacred month extends beyond religious rituals to encompass various health benefits.

Observing Ramazan involves abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs from dawn until sunset as it promotes self-discipline, spiritual reflection, and community solidarity among Muslims, while also offering po­tential advantages for human health. Dr. Mumtaz Ali Khan, Chief of Center for Disease Control at National Institute of Health, Is­lamabad, in an exclusive talk with APP, said beyond its spiritual significance, the holy month also offered potential health benefits. Fasting during Ramazan could lead to various physiological changes in the body, promoting overall well-being, he added. The health expert said intermit­tent fasting, as practiced during Ramazan, can have positive ef­fects leading to weight loss as the body utilizes stored fat for energy during fasting hours.

However, he said it was es­sential to maintain a balanced diet during non-fasting hours to avoid overeating and unhealthy weight loss. He said fasting had been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and regulate blood sugar levels, which might reduce the risk of type two diabetes and metabolic syndrome.

He said fasting could improve cognitive function and protect against age-related neurodegen­erative diseases, such as Alzheim­er’s. Dr. Mumtaz said that fasting in holy month had been associ­ated with improvements in lipid profile, blood pressure, and heart rate, potentially reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.