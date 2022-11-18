Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Bahawalpur and Okara as part of his farewell visits.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument in Bahawalpur. He also interacted with officers and troops of formations at Bahawalpur and Okara, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During his visit, COAS Bajwa witnessed an Integrated Fire Power Manoeuvre Exercise at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) where troops of Bahawalpur Corps along with PAF JF-17 thunder aircraft, Cobra Gunship Helicopters and mechanised elements displayed coordinated firepower in battlefield conditions.

The army chief appreciated the training standards, operational preparedness and high morale of officers and troops, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

He directed troops to keep serving the nation with traditional zeal and passion under all circumstances.

On November 15, as part of his farewell visits, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul and Baloch Regimental Centre Abbottabad.

The army chief laid a floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument and offered fateha. He also interacted with the cadets and officers of PMA.

While addressing the officers, he appreciated exceptionally high standards of Pakistan Army’s premier training institution and its efforts towards grooming future leaders. He also advised cadets to focus their energies on pursuit of professional excellence.

Later on, Gen Bajwa visited Baloch Regimental Centre in Abbottabad. After laying floral wreath at the Shuhada monument, he interacted with serving and retired officers and troops of the illustrious Baloch Regiment.

He paid rich tribute to their supreme sacrifices.