Govt committed to put country's economy on sustainable path: Planning Minister

A team of the World Bank led by its Country Director Njay Benhassine called on Caretaker Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed in Islamabad on Monday.

Talking to them, the Planning Minister said that the government is committed to put country's economy on sustainable path.

He lauded decades-long assistance of the World Bank, which has been playing a vital role in the socioeconomic uplift of Pakistan.

He said that World Bank extends continued support and commitment for the ongoing development projects in the country particularly for the flood-affected areas.

Sami Saeed said Planning Ministry is committed to play its constructive role in facilitating the World Bank for the implementation of development projects to make Pakistan climate resilient.

On the occasion, the Country Director WB appreciated the facilitation of Planning Ministry which established a green channel for the quick approval of PC-1s of the various projects.

He expressed confidence in the development policy of the interim government and assured to continue their support in the future.