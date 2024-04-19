Balochistan cabinet members to be assigned portfolios shortly, says CM Bugti

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, while talking to reporters after the swearing-in ceremony of his cabinet members at the Governor’s House in Quetta on Friday, stated that the ministers would be allotted the portfolios shortly.

Bugti said that the formation of the cabinet took time due to the consultation taken place with all the coalition partners.

The chief minister, to a question, asserted that providing maximum relief to the public and strengthening good governance were key priorities of his government.

He said that at present, Balochistan was facing many challenges, including terrorism, but added that effective measures were put in place to eliminate this menace and maintain law and order.

The CM said that rescue and relief efforts continued in rain-hit districts, adding that “our teams were dealing with the situation arising from the recent torrential rains and flood across the province”.

If help was needed to deal with emergency situation, the province would seek support from the federal government, added Bugti.