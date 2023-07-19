At least 11 dead in Golra Morr wall collapse incident

At least eleven people were dead when a wall collapsed in the Golra Morr area due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

As per details, heavy rain continues to lash parts of Rawalpindi and the people living along Nullah Lai have been ordered to vacate their houses after a surge in the water level.

After getting information about the accident, the rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the bodies of 11 people with the help of heavy machinery.

Meanwhile, the rescue teams also took out five labourers from the rubble.

It is reported that the victims had taken shelter under a tent due to the downpour when the hundreds of feet long and 11 feet high wall collapsed. It is feared that the number of casualties could rise as a large number of labourers were present at the spot.

Meanwhile, the army and other departments were placed on high alert as the water level in Nullah Lai was rising to an alarming level. As a result, the populated localities along the waterway were submerged.