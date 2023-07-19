IMF sets 10 structural benchmarks for standby arrangement facility

ISLAMABAD - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has set ten structural benchmarks for standby-arrangement (SBA) facility for Pakistan including halt on granting further tax amnesties, increasing power tariffs by end of current month and avoiding the practice of issuing new preferential tax treatments or exemptions.
Other structural benchmarks included issuance by the Central Monitoring Unit (CMU) of its first periodic report on the performance of SOEs, using latest available data, to the federal government by end-December 2023, inflation adjustment of the unconditional cash transfer (Kafalat) and average premium between the interbank and open market rate will be no more than 1.25 percent during any consecutive 5 business day period. The government would submit amendments to parliament to align Pakistan’s early intervention, bank resolution, and crisis management arrangements with international good practices, in line with IMF staff recommendations by end December and notification of the annual rebasing (AR) for FY24 to take effect on July 1, 2023. The government would have to improve state-owned enterprise (SOE) governance by: (i) operationalizing the recently approved SOE law into a policy that clarifies ownership arrangements and the division of roles within the federal governments; and (ii) amending the Acts of four selected SOEs to make the new SOE law completely applicable to those SOEs.
The IMF has issued a detailed report on Pakistan after approving SBA facility last week. According to the IMF, the incomplete and uneven policy implementation under the 2019–23 EFF was a missed opportunity to set the economy on a sounder footing, and help Pakistan avoid the costs of yet another economic crisis. The EFF aimed to provide a comprehensive framework to strengthen fiscal and external sustainability and advance structural and institutional reforms to foster stronger and more balanced growth. The emphasis on social protection is aimed to garner support for the authorities’ policies. While encouraging progress was made early in the program, including on fiscal adjustment, transitioning to a flexible and market-determined exchange rate, and setting up of a more modern and independent central bank, this progress did not persist.
The IMF noted that the new SBA aims to rebuild confidence and entrench stability. To reduce near-term uncertainty and risks, the new program focuses on containing the budget and external deficits, bringing inflation under control, restoring the proper functioning of the exchange market, rebuilding reserve buffers, and advancing some critical reform efforts. While the authorities have taken actions in these areas, these need to be sustained in the program period if Pakistan is to regain stability and remain sustainable. Success will hinge on strong and sustained ownership, firm implementation, and significant external financial support, and be underpinned by program monitoring. Policies and monitoring should thus support external financing, with restored FX market functioning and stronger policies supporting a recovery in remittances in FY24 and other inflows (including FDI) thereafter
Pakistan has committed not to use “supplementary grants” via executive fiat to authorize spending over what has been legislatively appropriated by parliament outside of severe natural disasters. The government has assured to expand the personal income tax (PIT) base by another 300,000 persons through the use of data on the withholding tax of businesses, third-party data, and physical surveys to book new individuals. The government will also seek to bring the service sector, notably retailers, into the tax net by making better use of data (e.g., from tax collected through electricity bills on commercial connections).
According to the IMF, the cabinet is expected to adopt an updated FY24 CDMP this month with measures to help contain the budgeted FY24 power subsidy to PRs 976 billion (0.9 percent of GDP). The FY24 power subsidy will also allow CD stock payments of Rs 392 billion (0.4 percent of GDP) to compensate the projected FY24 CD flow of Rs 392 billion and stabilize the FY24 CD stock at its expected end-FY23 level of Rs 2,374 billion (2.2 percent of GDP).
The IMF program is fully financed but with exceptionally high risks. Financing commitments from bilateral and multilateral partners will help cover public gross external financing needs in FY24 and the reserve position at end-FY24 is consistent with program objectives. Bilateral creditors are expected to maintain their exposure to Pakistan in line with program commitments and there are commitments for $3.7 billion of additional financing expected from Saudi Arabia and the UAE. These together with commitments from multilateral institutions, including the Islamic Development Bank, and other pledges at the Geneva conference provide the necessary financing assurances. Nonetheless, financing risks remain exceptionally high, arising from large public sector external rollover needs, a sizable current account deficit, a difficult external environment for Eurobond issuance given recent downgrades and high spreads, and limited reserve buffers to help cover the financing needs in case of delays in scheduled inflows.