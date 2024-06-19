Wednesday, June 19, 2024
PM condemns killing of Landi Kotal journalist

Web Desk
5:20 PM | June 19, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday strongly condemned the murder of Khalil Jibran, a senior journalist in Landi Kotal city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister, sympathising with the bereaved family members of the slain journalist, directed the KP chief minister and relevant authorities to arrest the perpetrators and take them to the task.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to take all-out measures to protect the lives and freedom of the media community.

Prime Minister Shehbaz prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Web Desk

National

