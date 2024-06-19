Wednesday, June 19, 2024
PM lauds CM Maryam for cleanliness services during Eid days

Web Desk
5:19 PM | June 19, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and her team for ensuring cleanliness and providing other public services during the three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

“Well done Punjab Well done Maryam Nawaz,” the prime minister remarked while lauding the Punjab CM and her team for successfully carrying out the cleanliness drive.

He said that an 80% reduction in throwing waste in the Lahore canal consequent to the use of drones was appreciable.

Prime Minister Shehbaz saluted the cleanliness teams for performing their duties in the sizzling hot weather and asked the Punjab government to keep up the tradition of public service and sprinkling rose water in the streets to suppress the odor.

He expressed the hope that the Punjab government would not only continue the standard of public service but would also improve it further.

