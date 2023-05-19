Four bodies with slit throats found in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of the murder of four persons, including two women and a boy in Yazman area of the district and directed the offi­cials concerned to immediately bring the culprits to justice.

According to a Bahawalpur police spokesperson on Thursday, senior of­ficials of the Punjab police department had taken notice of the murder of four persons in the Yazman area of the dis­trict. He said that on the directives of IGP Punjab, RPO Bahawalpur range and DPO Bahawalpur, special police teams had been constituted to trace out the whereabouts of the assailants involved in the murder of the family.

Narrating the details, he said that Yazman police received informa­tion that the bodies of a family were detected in their house in Chak No 102DB in Yazman tehsil.

Soon after receiving information, teams of police and Punjab emergen­cy service, Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to hospi­tal for postmortem, the spokesperson added. He further said that the bod­ies included two women, a man and a boy. The assailants had murdered them with sharp edge knife. The bod­ies were identified as 46-year-old Rashid Imtiaz, his 35-year-old wife, Shaiza Rashid, their 16-year-old son, Abdul Rahman and their 55-year-old sister-in-law, Rahat Bibi.

The police spokesperson said that District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawal­pur Syed Muhammad Abbas had called in forensic teams to conduct forensic examinations of the bodies. The DPO Bahawalpur had also constituted police teams for the arrest of the killers of the four persons at the earliest. Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rai Babar Saeed directed the district police to avail facility of information technology and modern technological devices to trace out the whereabouts of the culprits.