The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered not to harass Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan during the Eidul Fitr holidays and issued a notice to the government.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard the request of former prime minister Imran Khan to stop authorities from arresting him during Eid holidays and to provide details of the cases registered against him.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry, who was representing PTI chief, told the court that Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haque visited Zaman Park in an attempt to defuse political tension. But, the next morning Sindh PTI president was arrested.

The chief justice remarked that the incident created a "bed taste".

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry expressed the apprehension that they would launch an operation again the PTI chief during the Eid holidays. On it, the chief justice observed that he could seek details, but could not issue an order on mere assumptions.

Later, Chief Justice Amir Farooq ordered not to harass Imran Khan during the Eid holidays and issued a notice to the government.