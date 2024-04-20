LDA to commence development projects in fifty UCs

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) obtained approval to commence development projects across over fifty union councils (UCs) within the metropolis.

Collaborating with WASA and other associated departments, LDA will embark on simultaneous development initiatives in 200 UCs in Lahore.

Within a timeframe of two months, LDA is tasked with performing construction activities in residential areas, including the installation of carpeted roads, and tuff tiles etc.

Following the completion of development projects in the said UCs, there will be a four-year break in budget allocations for street works.