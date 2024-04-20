Pakistan dismayed over US decision to veto Palestine admission to UN

Negotiations on Pak-Saudi investment projects to be competed soon

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday expressed deep disappointment at the US decision to veto Palestine draft resolution on UN admission. Speaking at a weekly news briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch regretted the UN Security Council’s failure to recommend full UN membership for Palestine.

She underscored Pakistan’s support for Palestine’s admission to the UN, citing it as a crucial step in rectifying historical injustices and affirming the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

“Pakistan is deeply disappointed at the result of the last night’s debate at the United Nation Security Council and its inability to reach consensus and recommend Palestine’s membership of the UN to the General Assembly. We regret the US decision to veto the draft resolution granting full membership of the UN to Palestine,” she said.

She added: “We believe the time has come for admission of Palestine to the United Nations. This will be a step towards correcting the historic injustice suffered by the Palestinian people for over 75 years. It will affirm their right to self-determination.” Baloch said the people of Palestine have an inherent right to live in a sovereign, independent and contiguous Palestinian State within the 4 June 1967 borders and with Al-Quds Al-Shareef as its capital.

The spokesperson termed the recent visit of the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia as a positive and constructive engagement.

During the visit, both the nations held fruitful discussions aimed at bolstering economic and strategic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, she said. She highlighted the encouraging response from the Saudi side regarding Pakistan’s proposals, expressing hope for swift progress in negotiating investment projects.

“This week’s highlight was the visit of a ministerial delegation led by Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to Islamabad. The purpose of the visit was to accelerate discussions on enhanced bilateral economic cooperation in the follow up of the understandings reached between Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, during their recent meeting in Makkah Al Mukarramah,” she said.

At the ‘Saudi Arabia-Pakistan Investment Conference’ co-chaired by the two Foreign Ministers, she said, the two sides discussed investment proposals in diverse sectors such as energy, mining, agriculture, information technology, construction, human resource development and exports.

“The investment conference was aimed at paving the way for Saudi investments in Pakistan. We will continue our constructive engagement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to enhance our economic and strategic partnership,” Baloch elaborated.

She said the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia discussed global and regional developments. “There was unanimity of views on the increasing instability in the region. The two Foreign Ministers urged de-escalation and called for an immediate ceasefire, lifting of the siege of Gaza and access to unimpeded humanitarian aid for the besieged people of Gaza,” she maintained.

Baloch criticized India’s aggressive rhetoric, stressing the importance of adhering to international law and diplomatic norms to maintain regional peace and security.

She emphasized Pakistan’s readiness to counter Indian provocations while urging India to fulfill its obligations under UN Security Council resolutions for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The spokesperson condemned restrictions imposed by Indian authorities on religious observances in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the violation of Muslims’ religious freedom and peaceful assembly rights.

She reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s quest for justice and peace in accordance with UN resolutions.