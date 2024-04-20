Saturday, April 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM Shehbaz to undertake China visit in May to fast-track CPEC projects, says Mashhood

PM Shehbaz to undertake China visit in May to fast-track CPEC projects, says Mashhood
Web Desk
8:29 PM | April 20, 2024
National

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has stated that Pakistan’s economy was heading in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Mashhood expressed these views while talking to reporters during his visit to the China Window, a Chinese cultural centre established in Peshawar.

Mashhood told media that from May 14, the prime minister would make an official visit to the People’s Republic of China which would restore the confidence of the brotherly neighbouring country and the CPEC project would move towards success quickly.

He said that during the last regime, not only the CPEC project was neglected, but also an attempt was made to spoil the relations between the two brotherly countries.

He said the premier wanted to make Pakistan a partner in economic development and that was the reason he was bringing investment from Pakistan’s friendly countries so that the country could become self-reliant.

Azam Khan ruled out of New Zealand T20Is

According to a press release issued here, Mashhood visited different galleries of the China Window, signed the friendship wall and recorded his comments in the Visitor’s Book.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1713597447.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024