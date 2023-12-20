Wednesday, December 20, 2023
2-day Horse, Cattle Show to begin from 20 December in Nawabshah

APP
December 20, 2023
Regional, Karachi

NAWABSHAH-Deputy Director Department of Livestock Animal Husbandry Shaheed Benazirabad, Dr Aijaz Hussain Laghari in an announcement for the information of general public said that the Department of Livestock and Fisheries is organizing a 2-day Horse and Cattle Show on Dec 20 and 21 Wednesday and Thursday near Quaid-Azam Engineering University Nawabshah.
Announcement said that the Horse and Cattle Show would be inaugurated by Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Dr Abdul Hafeez Siyal. On the first day of the exhibition of high race domestic animals would be held while on the second day Horse race competition would be held. Commendation certificates and prizes would be awarded to participants of the exhibition at the concluding session.

APP

