BAHAWALPUR - Punjab Gov­ernor Engineer Muham­mad Baligh-Ur-Rahman has paid rich tributes to Nawab of Bahawalpur Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi (late) for his services for the cause of Pakistan and promo­tion of education. Punjab Governor, who is also the chairman Board of Gov­ernors, Sadique Public School Bahawalpur, was addressing a ceremony held in connection to mark 69th foundation day of Sadiq Pubic School here in Bahawalpur. Remem­bering services of Nawab of Bahawalpur, he said it was Nawab Sir Sadique Muhammad Khan Abbasi (late) who had a dynamic and visionary personality that played important role in promotion of education by establishing quality educational institutes in the then princely state of Bahawalpur. “Establish­ment and functioning of Sadique Pubilc School in Bahawalpur is an evi­dence that Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi loved education and he played remarkable role for promotion of edu­cation,” he said. Recalling his memories, he said that he also got education at Sadique Public School Ba­hawalpur and added that it was his responsibility to take necessary mea­sures to equip youth with modern knowledge and skills. The Governor also emphasized the need to promote sports activities at educational institutes.