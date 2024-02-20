Graana, Agency21 announce partnership with Faisal Platinum Builders for launch of Sivna Vital Homes

LAHORE - Graana.com has entered into a strategic partnership with Faisal Platinum Builders & Develop­ers, securing exclusive market­ing rights for the launch of Sivna Vital Homes, while Agency21 International was granted exclu­sive sales rights. Nestled in the prime locality of A block in Eti­had Town Phase II, Lahore, Sivna Vital Homes are 5 Marla con­structed villas offering a unique amalgam of quality and afford­ability to the residents of Lahore.

The signing event, held at the Graana Regional office in Lahore, saw the presence of industry stal­warts including Bilawal Khokhar, and Sheikh Shuja Ullah Khan. The leadership teams of central re­gions from Graana.com and Agen­cy21 International were also pres­ent at the occasion. Farhan Javed, Group Director at Graana.com, in his remarks on the partnership, stated, “We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Faisal Plati­num Builders & Developers. Sivna Vital Homes is not just a project; it’s a commitment towards en­abling home ownership in Paki­stani families in a community that promises not only a prestigious lifestyle but also a secure and en­riching living environment.”

Sharjeel A. Ehmer, Group Di­rector at Agency21, remarked, “This collaboration with Faisal Platinum Builders & Developers marks a milestone in our mission to bring innovative and sustain­able housing solutions to La­hore. Sivna Vital Homes is set to become a benchmark for luxury and affordability in Lahore.”