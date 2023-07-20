Federal govt decides to amend media regulations

The federal government on Thursday announced plans to introduce important legislation pertaining to media codes.

Sources revealed that the Ministry of Information framed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Law Amendment Bill 2023, which will soon be presented to the National Assembly for approval. This amendment aims to provide journalists and media workers with a forum to address complaints regarding grievances and non-payment of salaries.

Under the proposed bill, media owners will be legally bound to pay salaries within 60 days. Failure to comply may result in TV channels being denied official advertisements. The new law also includes a provision on disinformation, banning the broadcast of news based on personal, political, or financial stakes.

News without presenting the version of the other party will also be classified as disinformation.

To address employee grievances, the creation of Employees Grievance Council is planned in Islamabad and provinces. This council will consist of a chairman and five members, with representatives from the Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ). The Grievance Council will have a two-year term and will possess the authority to determine channel license suspensions or closures.

However, the Chairman of the PEMRA will no longer have the power to impose bans or suspensions on channels unilaterally.

As per the new law, channel license suspension or ban will require the approval of the Grievance Council and two authority members, in addition to the Chairman of PEMRA.

Channels found to be in violation of the code of conduct may meet fines up to Rs one million, while serious violations can result in fines up to Rs ten million.